Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $431.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.