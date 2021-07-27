Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.83. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.68.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

