Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 605 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eargo worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $4,510,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,511 shares of company stock valued at $10,667,868.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

