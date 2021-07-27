Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 110,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 90,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.85.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.