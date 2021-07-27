Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,317,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

