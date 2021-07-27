Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after buying an additional 168,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 272,735 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLGT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.53 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company. It offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less than truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It operates through the geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate.

