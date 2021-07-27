Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCCC opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

