Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,904 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,224.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

