Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of BANR opened at $52.48 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banner by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

