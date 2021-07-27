Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

BHB traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $435.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.