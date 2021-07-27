Barclays PLC Acquires 8,069 Shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of PCTEL worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in PCTEL by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PCTEL by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other PCTEL news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of PCTEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PCTEL Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

