Barclays PLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 102,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.