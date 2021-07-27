Barclays PLC Has $107,000 Holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 159.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.44. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards.

