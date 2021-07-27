Barclays PLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,175 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tuscan were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THCB. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THCB opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

