Barclays PLC Sells 116,958 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,958 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,224.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

