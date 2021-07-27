Barclays PLC Takes $96,000 Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 832 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter valued at $415,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $97.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.40. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $239.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

