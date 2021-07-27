Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $33.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

