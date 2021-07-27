Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Trading Up 2.4%

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.89 and last traded at $82.69. Approximately 40,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,155,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Get Baxter International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.