BB Healthcare Trust (BBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

BB Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) declared a dividend on Monday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.02 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from BB Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BBH opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.56) on Tuesday. BB Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 151.78 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 203 ($2.65). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 190.93.

In other news, insider Tony Young purchased 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £4,595.58 ($6,004.15).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

