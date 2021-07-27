Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 9,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.26.

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

