Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $748,712,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $534.60. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.10. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.88.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.