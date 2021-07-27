Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

EW opened at $109.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $109.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

