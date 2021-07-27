Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,984 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

