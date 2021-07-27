Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 4,155 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM stock opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.