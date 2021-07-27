Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 58,867 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,867 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.68. 562,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,781,638. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.90.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

