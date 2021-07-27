Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 435 ($5.68).

BEZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 392.40 ($5.13). 1,420,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.26. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 446.40 ($5.83).

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

