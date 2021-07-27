Belt Market Capitalization Hits $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00105778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00128077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,090.99 or 0.99790164 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.00831720 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.