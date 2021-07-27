Berry Data (BRY) Price Hits $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $1.07 million and $58,369.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

