BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Landos Biopharma and BeyondSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 BeyondSpring 0 1 2 0 2.67

Landos Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.11%. BeyondSpring has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 237.81%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Landos Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of BeyondSpring shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A BeyondSpring N/A -117.00% -82.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Landos Biopharma and BeyondSpring’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A N/A -$30.14 million ($2.47) -4.37 BeyondSpring $180,000.00 2,101.08 -$60.97 million ($2.03) -4.76

Landos Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BeyondSpring. BeyondSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landos Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats BeyondSpring on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of small cell lung cancer; and in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

