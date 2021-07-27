Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 341,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,106 shares.The stock last traded at $82.08 and had previously closed at $87.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

