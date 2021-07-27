Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.35.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $331.93 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

