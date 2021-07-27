Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4,029.94

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,029.94 ($52.65) and traded as low as GBX 3,910 ($51.08). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,960 ($51.74), with a volume of 15,657 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.28 million and a P/E ratio of 30.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,029.94.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.