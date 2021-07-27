Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 20th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE BDT opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.06. The firm has a market cap of C$458.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.84. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

BDT has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.69.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

