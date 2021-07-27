Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $510.59 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $27.49 or 0.00071587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,402.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.87 or 0.01301635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00344292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.