Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $372.44 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $372.44 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $131.95 or 0.00347014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,023.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.04 or 0.01286127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00072602 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003333 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,798,239 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

