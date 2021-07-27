Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLKLF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley began coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

BLKLF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

