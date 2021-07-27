Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 400,000 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCVC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

VCVC stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $16.66.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

