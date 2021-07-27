Blackstone Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 649,998 TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 649,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 7.60% of TZP Strategies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth $492,000.

NASDAQ TZPS opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

