Blackstone Group Inc. Has $5.25 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB)

Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB) by 66.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

DCRB stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.