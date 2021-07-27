Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $3.49 Million in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU)

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSEVU. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

GSEVU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

