Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $4.85 Million in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Synergy Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

