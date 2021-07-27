Blackstone Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Blackstone Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,840 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of RSI opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.