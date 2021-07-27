Blockzero Labs Hits Market Cap of $4.37 Million (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.37 million and $202,018.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

