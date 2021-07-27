BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) a C$17.01 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE CRT.UN opened at C$16.99 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.45 and a 1-year high of C$17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 186.87%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

