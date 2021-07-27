BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) a C$4.52 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,999.43%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

