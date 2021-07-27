BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) a C$4.52 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.52 price target on Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.
Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$463.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$4.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.52.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
