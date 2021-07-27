BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 82.3% in July

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSM stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

