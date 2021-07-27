Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 2,099.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

NYSE:BCC opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

