Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of BCEI opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

