BoutsPro (BOUTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $852,263.06

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 195.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 427.4% against the dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $852,263.06 and $48.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00015106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.81 or 0.00805887 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

