Bowie Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 1.3% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 612.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.44.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.11. 259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.86. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

